By Anna Ellis •
Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 15:47
Lights, camera, action: Santa Pola's Fortress to star in cinematic tale. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.
The Castle-Fortress of Santa Pola is gearing up to be the backdrop for Alejandro Amenábar’s latest film, “El Cautivo.”
Production has already begun, with materials being gathered in the parade ground for the creation of a temporary set.
As a result, a section of the Sea Museum within the castle will be temporarily closed to the public.
El Cautivo will depict the captivity of Miguel de Cervantes by Barbary pirates in 16th-century Algiers.
The Department of Culture has obtained the necessary authorisation from the General Directorate of Heritage of the Generalitat Valenciana, allowing the fortress to serve as a filming location.
Due to these preparations, the Sea Museum area in the south wing of the Castle will be off-limits to visitors for the duration of filming.
While the filming activities may cause some disruptions to daily life in Santa Pola, it’s exciting news for the town to host such a prestigious production by a renowned director like Alejandro Amenábar.
The global exposure from a film of this calibre will greatly promote Santa Pola’s cultural heritage and boost tourism, building on the success of previous productions like the series “La Ley del Mar,” which was also filmed in the municipality.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
