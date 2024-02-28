By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 12:12

Matrix Easter Festival in Torremolinos Photo: Facebook / Eden Beach Club / Matrix Events

Semana Santa marks the start of the holiday season in Spain and thousands of visitors from all over the country head to the Costas for the weekend break and at the Matrix Easter Festival in Torremolinos, be prepared to meet lots of handsome men.

The event is produced by Matrix, one of the most important party promoters in Spain and producer of the Pride Pool Party in May and Matrix Sun Festival in August. The parties take place over the Easter weekend, with international guest DJs and surprise performances.

The WE Party kicks off the Easter festival on Friday March 29 at Centuryon, one of the biggest clubs in the Torremolinos gay scene, offering state-of-the-art lights and sound with two large bars and dance floor. Dance to the beats of WE Party with resident DJs and Matrix guests from midnight to 7am.

The Flamingo Beach Party continues the fun on Saturday March 30 at the famous Eden Beach Club from 4pm to 10pm, a fun, sexy and colorful beach party. Enjoy world-class DJs, awesome beach shows, sexy gogos, over-the-top drag queens and surprise performances. Located on the beachfront of El Bajondillo, Eden Beach Club is a stone’s throw from the lively gay bar hub of La Nogalera and is famous for its themed parties and lively atmosphere, where the golden sands become an open-air dance floor.

Other events during the Easter weekend include the Matrix Main Party which attracts thousands from towns and cities all over Spain and beyond for one of the most anticipated parties to kick off the spring season. Each year, the festival brings the best DJs, the hottest dancers and the highest production values to the Studio Club, one of the city’s most famous venues.