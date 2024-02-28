Olivia’s Easter Sunday Roast

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 14:17
Easter Sunday at Olivia's
Photo: Facebook / Ivanildo Kembel
Celebrate the joy of Easter at Olivia’s La Cala, nestled in the heart of La Cala de Mijas on the Costa del Sol where you are invited to enjoy their special Easter Sunday Roast for €50 per person, which includes the soul-stirring live music from Ivanildo Kembel, famed for his performances on The Voice of Holland.
This event promises to be more than just a meal; it is a symphony of exquisite flavors and musical artistry at one of Costa del Sol’s most enchanting locales.In addition to the special menu, guests will be entertained with festive activities such as an Easter egg hunt, face painting for the kids, and a visit from the Easter Bunny, ensuring fun for the entire family.
Don’t miss out on making wonderful memories on Easter Sunday, March 31, starting from 12.30pm until 8pm. Book your table for this exclusive dining experience via email at reservations@oliviaslacala.com or by phone 608 784 367.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
