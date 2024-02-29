Easter Kids Club in Javea

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 17:34

Kawana Kids Club in Javea, outdoor area Credit: Emily Rolt

The Easter celebrations liven up the season, Javea´s Kawana Restaurant makes a special offer of the Easter Kids Club: a fun and festive getaway for kids.

The local Tip Top Tuition regularly holds a Kids Club in Javea´s family-friendly restaurant, Kawana. The Club is held during the school holiday season, giving parents an alternative to children´s daycare.

The Club is held in Kawana´s kids’ room and outdoor space with children´s facilities, separated from the restaurant area.

The Club is available from Monday to Saturday, for this year´s Easter, from March 28 until April 13.

The kids are welcome to partake in fun activities including Easter egg hunts, mini-golf, arts and crafts and a movie night which is arranged every Saturday from 18:30 – 20:30.

The Club is open to all nationalities, organised by bilinguals in English and Spanish languages.

The entry age for children is anywhere between four and 13.

The parents are also welcome to enjoy the restaurant´s cuisine and the often-held live music concerts

The fee is 20 per day for a child and there is a special 20 per cent off sibling discount.