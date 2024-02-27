Javea´s secluded heaven

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 10:30
Javea´s secret cove
Credit: Adrian Scottow, Flickr
La Cala en Calo in Javea is located between the paradisial corners of the Mediterranean Sea and the Alicante coast, reminiscent of the Blue Lagoon beauty: the perfect place for a getaway.
While the majority of visitors absorb themselves in the beach of the Arenal, la Cala en Calo is a hidden gem, for those seeking a new and unique sea experience.
The reason for fewer tourists is that la Cala en Calo is truly exclusive: the cove can only be accessed by sea.
One way to encounter the stunning location is by a kayak excursion, which is recommended for those who love being active and is to be experienced on days with good weather conditions.
The kayak excursion starts from Cala Granadella and leads to the cove in approximately 20 minutes.
The possibility of paddle surfing is also possible and has a 9, 8 out of 10-star rating: a low-impact, mindful and refreshing experience.
For a more immersive adventure, snorkelling is a good idea, especially in la Cala en Calo, where Spanish nature is at its purest, with clean, uninhabited water.
For something more relaxing, a beautiful catamaran can be booked with a special BBQ service, creating unforgettable memories of Javea´s secret coast.
Cala en Calo is claimed by the Javea Council as the “secret of Javea”, and reviewed by visitors as a “must-see” place. It is the place to go to experience the true beauty of the Mediterranean eternal coasts.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.