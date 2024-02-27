Javea´s secluded heaven

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 10:30

Javea´s secret cove Credit: Adrian Scottow, Flickr

La Cala en Calo in Javea is located between the paradisial corners of the Mediterranean Sea and the Alicante coast, reminiscent of the Blue Lagoon beauty: the perfect place for a getaway.

While the majority of visitors absorb themselves in the beach of the Arenal, la Cala en Calo is a hidden gem, for those seeking a new and unique sea experience.

The reason for fewer tourists is that la Cala en Calo is truly exclusive: the cove can only be accessed by sea.

One way to encounter the stunning location is by a kayak excursion, which is recommended for those who love being active and is to be experienced on days with good weather conditions.

The kayak excursion starts from Cala Granadella and leads to the cove in approximately 20 minutes.

The possibility of paddle surfing is also possible and has a 9, 8 out of 10-star rating: a low-impact, mindful and refreshing experience.

For a more immersive adventure, snorkelling is a good idea, especially in la Cala en Calo, where Spanish nature is at its purest, with clean, uninhabited water.

For something more relaxing, a beautiful catamaran can be booked with a special BBQ service, creating unforgettable memories of Javea´s secret coast.

Cala en Calo is claimed by the Javea Council as the “secret of Javea”, and reviewed by visitors as a “must-see” place. It is the place to go to experience the true beauty of the Mediterranean eternal coasts.