By Anna Ellis • Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 8:50

Torrevieja unleashes 'Motocaca': The quirky solution to keep streets poo-free. Image: otsphoto / Shutterstock.com.

Torrevieja has introduced a unique service called “motocaca,” aimed at daily collecting dog excrement left on public roads throughout the municipality.

Despite its amusing name, the vehicle plays a crucial role in maintaining cleanliness in the city.

The “motocaca” is a specialised vehicle that travels an average of seventy kilometres per day, equipped to vacuum up approximately 30 droppings daily.

Although this number has been decreasing over time due to the vehicle’s efficient cleaning efforts, it remains an essential service in keeping public spaces free of dog waste.

The service primarily focuses on areas such as the seafront of Torrevieja, roads, public spaces, squares, and the centre of La Mata.

Additionally, it operates in urbanisation areas on a rotating schedule from Monday to Saturday.

Although the “motocaca” has some limitations, such as its inability to operate in dirt-laden areas or narrow sidewalks, it remains a powerful and effective tool for maintaining cleanliness in the city streets.

Its presence has contributed to a reduction in dog waste, with citizens increasingly taking responsibility for cleaning up after their pets.