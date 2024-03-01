Valencian firefighters find ‘Coco’ alive after eight days

By John Ensor • Updated: 01 Mar 2024 • 17:20

Coco reunited with his owner after eight days. Credit: BombersAjuntamentValencia/X

The remarkable story of Coco, a cat from Campanar, Valencia, suggests there might be some truth to the old adage that a cat has nine lives.

On Friday, March 1, firefighters discovered Coco alive amidst the debris on the 13th floor of the burned-out building after the devastating fire eight days ago.

A remarkable survival

The fire engulfed the residential complex in Campanar, leaving utter destruction in its wake. Among the affected was Andrea, Coco’s owner, who lived on the 11th floor. The discovery of Coco, two floors above her apartment has baffled everyone on how he managed to survive the inferno.

Andrea, who was pictured holding Coco purring in her arms, was overwhelmed with emotion. She had lost all hope of seeing her pet again.

Coco is now safely back with Andrea, who gave way to tears during the emotional reunion. The circumstances of Coco’s survival remain a mystery, which only serves to add to the mystique of cats‘ reputed nine lives.

Unexpected discovery

The search team, while combing through Andrea’s apartment, stumbled upon Coco. The discovery has sparked interest and admiration for the firefighters’ thoroughness and the cat’s incredible survival instincts. Coco was found hiding in a niche with water outlets from the dry column of the building.

The firefighting team posted the message on Twitter/X: ‘Carrying out work to recover belongings and documentation in #incendioCampanar we rescued a surviving cat in the niche of the dry column. We deliver to their owners with great satisfaction,’ they added.

Following the emotional reunion, Andrea took Coco to a veterinary hospital in Mislata to ensure the cat was in good health.