An interview with wine expert Nicky Lloyd

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 11:29

Photo: Nicky Lloyd

Nicky Lloyd is a qualified wine professional with a Masters Degree in Wine Tourism from Malaga University who organises wine tours from the Costa del Sol and recently hosted a wine tasting for Age Concern Marbella-San Pedro.

How did you get into wine?

By chance really. I studied french and economics at a business school in Bordeaux, which awakened my interest in wine from a young age. When I arrived in Madrid the first job I found was working for a multinational drinks company looking after their distribution of wines and sherries in Europe. From there I went to London to study my wine exams and become a professional sommelier.

Is it a hobby or a career?

It’s a career. I have worked in the wine industry for over 25 years. In 2017 I completed a Masters in Wine Making and Wine Tourism at Malaga University. I am also a certified professional in wines from Malaga by the D.O.

How did you get involved with Age Concern?

Again a little by chance. Stephen, the old president of Age Concern, who sadly is no longer with us, asked me if I could spare a couple of hours a week to visit an elderly person in my neighbourhood. I couldn’t say no.

What do you need to appreciate fine wines?

Most people would tell you that they don’t appreciate fine wines. However, fine wines are like fine foods. If you were to taste two different wines, one average and one high quality from a small boutique vineyard you would know the difference.

What’s your favourite?

That’s a difficult question. It’s like asking me which is your favourite daughter.

Each wine is for a particular occasion or food pairing. I love exploring new wines. How’re if I were to specify a favourite red grape in Spain I would say Tempranillo (the main grape that goes into Rioja and Rivera del Duero) and Monastrell also known as Mourvèdre in France.

For whites I would go to a Verdejo (principal grape in Rueda) or Godello from the northern part of Spain. On an international level I love the red wines from the Northern Rhone valley from Syrah and the white Grand Cru’s from Burgandy.

How do Spanish wines compare with other ‘classic’ wine producing countries?

I am an ambassador for Spanish wines and wines from Malaga so I am slightly biased. I think you can find some excellent, small production Spanish wines, 100% ecological, for very reasonable prices. And there is so much on offer.

What’s the worst and best wine you’ve ever tasted?

Not sure about the worst but I am part of a professional tasting group and we recently tasted a Barolo from 1982 which was extraordinary.

If you are interested in booking a private wine tasting event, or food and wine pairing evening, Nicky’s private wine tastings start from €25 per head. For more information go to the website: rootzwinetours.com