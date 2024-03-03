By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 9:00

Film fever: Santa Pola takes centre stage as crowds line up for casting call. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola / Facebook.

It wasn’t even ten in the morning, and already, nearly five hundred people stood in a long line near Santa Pola Castle, eager to be part of Alejandro Amenábar’s upcoming film, “El Cautivo.”

The excitement to participate in the casting was palpable over the first weekend of March, marking the first time such a fever gripped the province.

The scene near the fortress and Glorieta was bustling, with queues extending around the block, prompting the Local Police to manage the traffic.

This unusual hustle and bustle during the off-peak season before Easter also served as a tourist attraction for the town.

While many hopefuls were locals, others travelled from different towns in the province.

For some, participating in film projects is routine, given that it’s a paid activity and selected individuals are registered with Social Security due to the extensive recording sessions.

The only essential requirements set by the casting team were no visible tattoos or modern hairstyles, as the film depicts Miguel de Cervantes’ captivity in Algiers in 1575, after being captured by Barbary pirates off the coast of Catalonia.

Upon entering the castle, candidates had to fill out a form with their details, and front photos were taken for reference.

The final selection was made by the company overseeing the casting process.

The film, produced by Mod Producciones and Fernando Bovaira from Castellón, has commenced filming which will continue until June at Ciudad de la Luz studios and various locations in the Valencian Community.

However, recording in the province is expected to last about a month and a half, with one month dedicated to Santa Pola Castle.