By Anna Ellis •
Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 9:00
Film fever: Santa Pola takes centre stage as crowds line up for casting call. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola / Facebook.
It wasn’t even ten in the morning, and already, nearly five hundred people stood in a long line near Santa Pola Castle, eager to be part of Alejandro Amenábar’s upcoming film, “El Cautivo.”
The excitement to participate in the casting was palpable over the first weekend of March, marking the first time such a fever gripped the province.
The scene near the fortress and Glorieta was bustling, with queues extending around the block, prompting the Local Police to manage the traffic.
This unusual hustle and bustle during the off-peak season before Easter also served as a tourist attraction for the town.
While many hopefuls were locals, others travelled from different towns in the province.
For some, participating in film projects is routine, given that it’s a paid activity and selected individuals are registered with Social Security due to the extensive recording sessions.
The only essential requirements set by the casting team were no visible tattoos or modern hairstyles, as the film depicts Miguel de Cervantes’ captivity in Algiers in 1575, after being captured by Barbary pirates off the coast of Catalonia.
Upon entering the castle, candidates had to fill out a form with their details, and front photos were taken for reference.
The final selection was made by the company overseeing the casting process.
The film, produced by Mod Producciones and Fernando Bovaira from Castellón, has commenced filming which will continue until June at Ciudad de la Luz studios and various locations in the Valencian Community.
However, recording in the province is expected to last about a month and a half, with one month dedicated to Santa Pola Castle.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.