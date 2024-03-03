Greenpeace action against Carboneras Council

By John Smith • Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 16:13

Greenpeace want the property demolished Credit: Greenpeace Spain

Greenpeace In Spain continues its actions against the Carboneras Council over what they claim is an illegal 21-storey hotel located in a protected area of the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park.

Appeal to ECHR

The latest move is to enter a law suit at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg asking that a ruling in favour of the Carboneras Council by the Supreme Court be overturned as it is violation of the Human Rights Convention.

Effectively, Greenpeace want to see the El Algarrobico construction demolished but the Supreme Court has ruled that the council can make whatever decision it wants as in theory it had granted planning permission.

In addition, the Association wants the ECHR to recuse (reject) a judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Andalucia for her lack of impartiality as after being involved in one of the cases she took leave of absence from the Bench and took work with a law firm which represents Carboneras Council in certain matters.

50 judicial rulings

The hotel was constructed in 2003 and there have been some 50 judicial rulings over the matter, many of which appear to contradict each other.