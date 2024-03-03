By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 13:21

La Zenia Boulevard celebrates: Record-breaking stats and sustainability initiatives. Centro Comercial Zenia Boulevard / Facebook.

Last year was a remarkable one for La Zenia Boulevard shopping centre, as it achieved impressive milestones by welcoming more visitors than ever before.

In 2023, over 15 million shoppers visited the international mall, marking an 8.6 per cent increase in foot traffic compared to the previous year.

As the beloved retail hub celebrated its 12th year, it saw peak activity during the summer months, with July and August attracting 1.8 million and 1.7 million visitors, respectively.

Having undergone extensive renovations since March of the previous year, La Zenia Boulevard has invested €18M to enhance its appeal with a modern design and fresh image.

The renovation project includes improvements to facades, pavements, tiling, rest areas, upper dining spaces, and children’s play areas.

Recent initiatives include the installation of solar electricity equipment, facilitated by a helicopter lifting heavy machinery onto the shopping centre’s roof.

These efforts reflect management’s commitment to sustainability, with plans for a 40 per cent increase in the use of sustainable energy in common areas and a 10 per cent to 15 per cent reduction in water consumption through a micro water treatment plant, scheduled for completion by the end of this month.

Cristina Ros, Director of La Zenia Boulevard, expressed pride in achieving record-breaking visitor numbers and emphasised the centre’s role as a unique gathering place for memorable experiences.