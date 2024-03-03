By Anna Ellis •
Orihuela’s Festivities Councillor, Rocío Ortuño, has announced the “Light up Your Cross” campaign, aimed at fostering solidarity.
People can participate by buying a candle for €2, which will be lit on Holy Thursday at Plaza del Salvador from 7:30.PM, forming a cross that will stay illuminated until dawn.
These candles are available for purchase at the Holy Week Museum, various parishes, and affiliated stores with ACMO.
The councillor encourages residents and visitors to join in and support this initiative, emphasising that all donations will go entirely to charity.
The councillor added, “Holy Thursday in Orihuela attracts a large crowd, making it an excellent opportunity to promote solidarity through this bright initiative.”
“The Orihuela City Council is committed to supporting it, ensuring its growth year after year.”
José Luis Satorre, President of the Brotherhood who is organising the event, underlines the importance of promoting such solidarity activities during Lent and Holy Week, especially in challenging times, urging people to show their supportive side.
