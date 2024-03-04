Celebrating women’s achievements in Mallorca

By John Ensor • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 17:33

Photo: International Women's Day presentation Credit: noticies.palma.es

Palma is set to mark International Women’s Day with a series of engaging activities centred at Es Flassaders.

On Monday, March 4, Under the collaborative efforts of Palma City Council, the Balearic Government, and the Council of Mallorca, the events for International Women’s Day were announced, promising to highlight the theme: ‘Per les dones grans, per les grans dones’ (For the elderly women, for the great women).

The programme will begin with an IBDONA-organized awareness day, focusing on female ageing from a gender perspective.

Gloria Ribera’s conference-concert ‘Histories de coupletistes’ aims to reclaim the narratives of early 20th-century songstresses.

In addition, the Federation of Deaf Persons of the Balearic Islands and the company Mariantonia Oliver will host storytelling and dance performances, respectively, enriching the cultural tapestry of the celebrations.

In a bid to promote equality and understanding, the Revitalisation Service of Es Flassaders will unveil ‘Sequences and micro-stories for equality’, while the Federation of Foreigners’ Associations organises gatherings for migrant and Afro-descendant women.

Sílvia Prio’s exhibition ‘The Grandmothers’ bridges generations through art, showcasing the bond between young women and their elders.

Moreover, Palma’s Local Police and the Municipal Sports Institute (IME) are contributing with workshops on self-protection for survivors of sexist violence and the Palmadona Trophy in canoeing.

These activities not only celebrate women’s achievements but also aim to generate a safer and more inclusive community.