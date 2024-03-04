Join the festive spirit at DEBRA Charity Shop in Pueblo Bravo as they host an Easter Fayre on March 23!

There’s plenty of fun waiting for you with a raffle, tombola, delicious cakes, and the latest in spring fashion.

DEBRA stands in solidarity with those facing the challenges of Butterfly Skin or Epidermolysis Bullosa, a rare and currently incurable genetic condition.

People with Butterfly Skin endure daily struggles, spending hours on end applying bandages to protect their delicate skin.

The absence of “skin glue” in their bodies means these individuals require constant care and attention.

Despite its rarity, this condition affects hundreds of people in Spain alone, with more than 500 individuals currently battling this disease.

For more information about DEBRA and how you can support their cause, visit their charity shop located at Avenida del Mar, Local nº2, Ciudad Quesada, 03170 Rojales or give them a call at (+34) 966 71 81 34.