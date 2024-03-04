By Anna Ellis •
Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 11:08
Easter fun for a cause: DEBRA Charity Shop hosts Easter Fayre. Image: DEBRA / Facebook.
Join the festive spirit at DEBRA Charity Shop in Pueblo Bravo as they host an Easter Fayre on March 23!
There’s plenty of fun waiting for you with a raffle, tombola, delicious cakes, and the latest in spring fashion.
DEBRA stands in solidarity with those facing the challenges of Butterfly Skin or Epidermolysis Bullosa, a rare and currently incurable genetic condition.
People with Butterfly Skin endure daily struggles, spending hours on end applying bandages to protect their delicate skin.
The absence of “skin glue” in their bodies means these individuals require constant care and attention.
Despite its rarity, this condition affects hundreds of people in Spain alone, with more than 500 individuals currently battling this disease.
For more information about DEBRA and how you can support their cause, visit their charity shop located at Avenida del Mar, Local nº2, Ciudad Quesada, 03170 Rojales or give them a call at (+34) 966 71 81 34.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.