By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 19:00

Councillor, María Bonmatí. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

Manga Fair

The Best Way Group is organising its third manga culture event, the Manga Fair, featuring a wide range of activities, workshops, and talks tailored for young people aged 12 to 30.

The fair will be held on the last weekend of February, at the CCCE L’Escorxador.

The event will run from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM on Saturday, February 24, and from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, February 28.

Councillor, María Bonmatí, highlighted that attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in various manga culture-related activities.

Among the highlights are a K-pop contest, Cosplay catwalk, opening contests, and geek Olympics.

Attendees can also enjoy judo and Aikido exhibitions by the Algal Sports Club, as well as Ninjutsu workshops by Bujinkan Sen no Kaze Dojo.

Participants can capture memorable moments by wearing traditional jumpsuits with a giant Super Mario backdrop.

Additionally, L’Escorxador will host exhibitions of Lego Harry Potter and bonsai trees.

Tickets are priced at €4 and can be purchased online through instanticket.com or at the Gran Teatro box office.

The hall will remain open at noon to ensure attendees can fully enjoy the event, with a dedicated restaurant area offering a gastronomic selection related to Japanese culture and cuisine.

Spring Fair

Enjoy a charity spring fair on Saturday, March 9, starting at 1 PM at the Masa Square in Gran Alacant, all in support of the ASPETGA Animal Charity.

The fair will feature a variety of stalls offering something for everyone, including greeting cards, gifts, cakes, specialist cheese pies and savouries, pebble art, Avon products, jewellery, fire bowls, clothing, and much more.

ASPETGA is a non-profit association founded by a group of neighbours, including a local veterinarian, with a mission to promote responsible pet ownership in our community.

This includes educating residents about local regulations, with a focus on pet waste management. ASPETGA believes in fostering peaceful coexistence between pet owners and non-pet owners and advocates for designated spaces for animals such as dog parks and beaches.

In addition to their educational efforts, ASPETGA also organizes events aimed at promoting canine socialisation and good behaviour, as well as contests, games, and charity fundraisers.

In 2015, ASPETGA established a pet food bank to assist needy families in the Santa Pola area.

Mid-Year Party

Get ready for the Mid-Year Party at Campo Guardamar!

On March 9, 2024, head over to Guardamar’s Auditorio del Campo for a celebration like no other.

There will be food trucks serving up delicious treats, live music to keep you dancing, and DJs to keep the dance floor full.

The party kicks off at 2:00 PM, and the fun won’t stop early for those who want to keep the party going!

Easter Fayre

If you are looking for something to entertain you on Easter Monday, why not head down to the Stray Sod Easter Fayre on March 28 from 11 AM until 3 PM.

Expect a day filled with music, family fun, and plenty of goodies!

There will be something for everyone to enjoy: Live music and entertainment, delicious food and drinks, exciting games and activities and a raffle with fantastic prizes.

There will be a variety of stalls offering a wide range of items, including wax melts, handbags, shoes, clothes, CBD products, household items, Avon products, wood gifts, tarot readings, jewellery, cakes and bakes, and personalised gifts.

All the money raised from this event will go towards supporting Help at Home Costa Blanca and the Blue Lagoon Food Bank, two worthy causes in the community.

The Stray Sod Irish Bar is located at Avenida T. Pichon, Villa Costa 2B, 03189 Dehesa de Campoamor.