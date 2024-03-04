By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 12:41

Galloping towards dreams: Breaking barriers in the equestrian world. Image: Sara Berna Honrubia

Meet Sara Berna Honrubia, a 24-year-old with a lifelong passion for horses.

Now running a horse riding school in Sax on the Costa Blanca called Club Hípico El Brujo, Sara discovered her love for riding at just 5 years old, thanks to her parents’ support.

Initially eyeing a career as a vet, Sara found herself irresistibly drawn into the world of horses.

By the time she graduated, she was already immersed in the equestrian scene, working as an assistant at a riding stables.

When it came time to choose her path, Sara faced a big decision: pursue her veterinary dreams or follow her heart into teaching horse riding.

Opting for the latter, she obtained qualifications to teach alongside becoming a certified veterinary assistant, allowing her to fully commit to her passion.

Reflecting on her journey, Sara has no regrets. Despite the challenges of running her own horse riding school, especially during the tumultuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sara remains undeterred.

“I feel like there are never enough hours in the day,” she admits.

Balancing the daily demands and stresses of entrepreneurship with her dedication to her students and horses is no easy feat.

For Sara, riding isn’t just a hobby, it’s a way of life.

Though progress may not always be immediate, she believes in the value of patience and perseverance.

“When you stop and look back, you realise the strides you’ve made, both as a rider and a person,” she reflects.

As for her future aspirations, Sara refuses to place limits on herself. “I have dreams, not just goals,” she asserts. “And I’m determined to make each one a reality.”

With her unwavering passion and relentless drive, there’s no doubt Sara will continue to conquer new horizons in the equestrian world.