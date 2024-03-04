Mallorca and TUI share vision for tourism 2024

By John Ensor • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 19:01

Marga Prohens meets with tourism group, TUI. Credit: caib.es

Ahead of the Berlin International Tourism Fair (ITB), TUI has brought encouraging news to Mallorca’s Government, predicting bright tourism prospects for 2024.

This meeting, held on Monday, March 4, featured TUI’s top brass together with representatives of the Balearic and Mallorcan governments.

Officials included the President of the Balearic Government, Marga Prohens, in which discussions revolved around strategies to elevate the island’s tourism quality.

Prohens spoke about creating a vibrant ecosystem that encourages tourists to explore beyond their accommodations, citing major sporting and cultural events, such as ‘the Mallorca Live Festival or the Palma Marathon Mallorca’ as key attractions.

Further to the meeting’s agenda, TUI reiterated its commitment to sustainability which closely mirrors the Government’s aspirations, including transitioning to an all-electric fleet, powerfully illustrating a mutual dedication to environmental stewardship.

This initiative underscores Mallorca’s ambition to lead in decarbonisation, aiming to become a beacon of green tourism.