Mallorca and TUI share vision for tourism 2024

By John Ensor •
Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 19:01
Marga Prohens meets with tourism group, TUI.
Credit: caib.es
Ahead of the Berlin International Tourism Fair (ITB), TUI has brought encouraging news to Mallorca’s Government, predicting bright tourism prospects for 2024.
This meeting, held on Monday, March 4, featured TUI’s top brass together with representatives of the Balearic and Mallorcan governments.
Officials included the President of the Balearic Government, Marga Prohens, in which discussions revolved around strategies to elevate the island’s tourism quality.
Prohens spoke about creating a vibrant ecosystem that encourages tourists to explore beyond their accommodations, citing major sporting and cultural events, such as ‘the Mallorca Live Festival or the Palma Marathon Mallorca’ as key attractions.
Further to the meeting’s agenda, TUI reiterated its commitment to sustainability which closely mirrors the Government’s aspirations, including transitioning to an all-electric fleet, powerfully illustrating a mutual dedication to environmental stewardship.
This initiative underscores Mallorca’s ambition to lead in decarbonisation, aiming to become a beacon of green tourism.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.