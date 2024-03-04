By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 15:00

Chiringuito Cala Cerrada, Paseo del mar, s/n. Urb. La Zenia. Image: Orihuela Turistica.

The anticipation for beach bars, chiringuitos, to return to Orihuela‘s sandy shores this Easter is still up in the air, leaving beachgoers in suspense.

It’s been over a year since these vibrant spots graced the coastal landscape, all thanks to the decision made by the former Beach Councillor, Antonio Sánchez, to halt contract extensions.

Since last November, the contract for beach bars has been up for grabs, with the Contracting Committee tirelessly sifting through offers.

However, the process is far from over; as the offers are still opening all the envelopes!

This time around, the council has opted for a more intricate approach by splitting the beach bars into three distinct lots, even throwing water sports into the mix as a fourth lot.

Despite the uncertainty looming over the beach bars, municipal spokespeople assure the public that essentials like walkways and toilets will be available.

To ensure this, they’re gearing up to kick-start an independent and urgent contract specifically for these facilities, a responsibility that previously fell on the beach bar concessionaire’s shoulders.

While the fate of the beach bars hangs in the balance, beach lovers can at least rest assured that they won’t be left high and dry when it comes to basic amenities.