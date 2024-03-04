World´s Oldest Woman resides in Spain

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 17:45

Maria Branyas Morera Credit:Residència Santa María del Tura, X

On March 4, the world´s oldest person, Maria Branyas Morera, celebrated her 117th birthday in Catalonia.

Morera was born in San Francisco, USA, but returned to Spain with her family at the age of eight, spending the rest of her life in Catalonia.

For the past 23 years, she has stayed in the nursing home, Residencia Santa Maria del Tura.

“Order, tranquillity, good connection with family and friends, contact with nature, emotional stability, no worries, no regrets, lots of positivity and staying away from toxic people” is what Morera credits her health and longevity to.

Morera´s family arrived in Barcelona during World War I and Maria´s life has also spanned the Spanish Civil War and World War II.

She is also believed to be among the oldest people to have recovered from Covid-19, having tested positive for the virus in May 2020.

Morera has three children, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and no matter the generation gap, is a famous Twitter user.

Morera´s nursing home, Residència Santa María del Tura held a birthday celebration for Maria, which she captured on her social media.

“Life is not eternal for anyone,” twitted Morera at the beginning of 2024, “At my age, a new year is a gift, a humble celebration, a beautiful journey, a moment of happiness.”