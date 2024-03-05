Denmark´s fertility treatment boost

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 10:51
Pregnancy check
Credit: Mart Production, Pexels
It has been revealed that every fifth citizen in the Capital Region experiences problems having children.
The world fertility rate has steadily decreased during the last decades and in the past ten years, Denmark´s rate dropped by 7 per cent.
The Health Profile surveyed 100,000 Danish citizens in the Capital Region and revealed that every fifth citizen between the ages of 25 and 44 has experienced problems with having children.
This survey is taken every four years and in 2024, was for the first time, taken in the Capital Region since 1989, showing a large decline in fertility.
Today, approximately one in eight children in Denmark is born with the aid of fertility treatment.
The country has the biggest proportion of children born through ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology) in the world and it is not only Danish citizens but families from around Europe and beyond, that enter Denmark for fertility treatment.
Professor Yding Anderson, at Copenhagen’s University Hospital, was one of the developers of bringing IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) to Denmark and attributes the popularity of fertility treatment to the country´s generous state funding: “It reflects that we have a public health care system that is paying. Anything which is treatment in Denmark is free.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.