Denmark´s fertility treatment boost

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 10:51

Pregnancy check Credit: Mart Production, Pexels

It has been revealed that every fifth citizen in the Capital Region experiences problems having children.

The world fertility rate has steadily decreased during the last decades and in the past ten years, Denmark´s rate dropped by 7 per cent.

The Health Profile surveyed 100,000 Danish citizens in the Capital Region and revealed that every fifth citizen between the ages of 25 and 44 has experienced problems with having children.

This survey is taken every four years and in 2024, was for the first time, taken in the Capital Region since 1989, showing a large decline in fertility.

Today, approximately one in eight children in Denmark is born with the aid of fertility treatment.

The country has the biggest proportion of children born through ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology) in the world and it is not only Danish citizens but families from around Europe and beyond, that enter Denmark for fertility treatment.

Professor Yding Anderson, at Copenhagen’s University Hospital, was one of the developers of bringing IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) to Denmark and attributes the popularity of fertility treatment to the country´s generous state funding: “It reflects that we have a public health care system that is paying. Anything which is treatment in Denmark is free.”