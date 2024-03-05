Finland concerned about workplace safety

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 12:52

Shaking hands at the office Credit: Fauxels, Pexels

A survey by Inklusiiiv uncovered that over 60 per cent of women have experienced harassment in the start-up field.

In the modern world, the start-up business atmosphere greatly reflects the current state of society and in Finland, has unfortunately been deteriorating for the working women.

In the survey of 526 respondents, almost three out of six women claimed to have experienced harassment at work.

It has been proven that in the local enterprise sectors, the perpetrator is most often the manager.

The lead consultant of the Institute of Occupational Health, Susanna Kalavanien, expressed her shock at the report. “It´s pretty shocking if most inappropriate treatment comes from the management level. The manager is the one who should set an example.”

Another concern was that over 40 per cent of the respondents, felt unsafe revealing the information about the persecutions they have observed.

“Many do not know how to report inappropriate behaviour – or do not dare to report it,” stated the investigators.

Josefina Karkalainen, the head of the new Ethical Commission for the start-up industry has addressed the issue: “This is a societal problem and we hope that other industries too would make similar inquiries to get data. Let´s start with that data and then action can be taken.”