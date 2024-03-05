IMPRESSive results in cancer treatment

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 13:33

Genetic testing Credit: Edward Jenne, Pexels

Norway´s prospective and specialised cancer study, IMPRESS, continues to make a breakthrough in cancer treatment.

Gunn Kaya Glad was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022 and started chemotherapy at Sørlandet Hospital, Kristiansand and at the same time joined IMPRESS.

The cancer study evaluated tests, in which genes were taken from the tumour to identify the gene errors which have caused the disease.

“When I met Kaya, she was very ill, so at some point, we found out that we had to start chemotherapy. We did that with our hearts in our throats,” said the chief physician, Christoph Müller.

Glad discussed her involvement with IMPRESS: “They took blood samples and tested the genes for this cancer in Germany. Then I got involved in the study.”

Based on the genetic tests, a tailored course of treatment was created and proved to be successful in battling cancer.

“I´m not nervous. I´m excited,” said Kaya Glad before her upcoming test. The medical staff remains optimistic.

The Norwegian Cancer Society has chosen IMPRESS´s genetic testing for the Swedish Cancer Society´s fundraising campaign, running from March 4 to March 10, developing the treatment strategies.

“This can make it possible for more patients to receive treatment that is more effective and precise, and more cancer patients can live longer and live good lives,” stated the Regional Manager of the Cancer Association, Geir O. Wehus.