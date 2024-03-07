Axarquía shines at ITB Berlin Tourism Fair

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 18:00
Axarquia shines in Berlin
Image: Shutterstock/ View Apart
AXARQUIA successfully showcased its tourism offerings at the recent ITB Berlin Tourism Fair from March 5 to 7. The President of the Axarquía Costa del Sol Municipalities Consortium, Jorge Martín, along with the Vice President for Tourism, Jesús Pérez Atencia, and the Manager of the Axarquía Tourism Promotion Association, Elisa Páez, were delighted to report on the positive outcomes of their participation.
The German market, a key focus, experienced a notable 26.6 per cent increase in visitors last year. Martín highlighted the region’s attractions, including golf courses, a marina, extensive beaches, cultural heritage, and exquisite cuisine.
The showcased innovations, such as a new tourism information app and certified quality hiking routes, highlighted the diverse offerings, ranging from sun and sea to golf, gastronomy, and cinematic landscapes. Vice President Pérez Atencia emphasised the success of the campaign ‘The Secret of Good Living,’ tailored for German visitors. The collaborative effort between local towns and the business sector, particularly the coastal towns serving as the gateway to Axarquía, received significant attention during the event.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.