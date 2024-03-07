Axarquía shines at ITB Berlin Tourism Fair

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 18:00

Axarquia shines in Berlin Image: Shutterstock/ View Apart

AXARQUIA successfully showcased its tourism offerings at the recent ITB Berlin Tourism Fair from March 5 to 7. The President of the Axarquía Costa del Sol Municipalities Consortium, Jorge Martín, along with the Vice President for Tourism, Jesús Pérez Atencia, and the Manager of the Axarquía Tourism Promotion Association, Elisa Páez, were delighted to report on the positive outcomes of their participation.

Impressive 26.6 Per Cent Increase in German Visitors

The German market, a key focus, experienced a notable 26.6 per cent increase in visitors last year. Martín highlighted the region’s attractions, including golf courses, a marina, extensive beaches, cultural heritage, and exquisite cuisine.

Collaborative Effort: Axarquía’s Towns and Business Sector

The showcased innovations, such as a new tourism information app and certified quality hiking routes, highlighted the diverse offerings, ranging from sun and sea to golf, gastronomy, and cinematic landscapes. Vice President Pérez Atencia emphasised the success of the campaign ‘The Secret of Good Living,’ tailored for German visitors. The collaborative effort between local towns and the business sector, particularly the coastal towns serving as the gateway to Axarquía, received significant attention during the event.

