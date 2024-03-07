Conquer Maroma Peak: Join the adventure with Los Nórdicos

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 10:40

Hike to Maroma with Los Nórdicos Image: losnordicos.com

IN the heart of Malaga province, adventure enthusiasts are gearing up for the most spectacular hike of the season on March 16. Organised by Los Nórdicos of Almuñecar, a dynamic non-profit association fostering cultural exchange since 2004, the hike to Maroma Peak promises breathtaking views and a physical challenge.

Challenge Accepted: Tackling the 15 km Trek to Maroma Summit

This demanding trek spans approximately 15 km, ascending 1000 metres to the summit at 2069 metres above sea level. With well-maintained trails and picturesque paths, participants will navigate through diverse landscapes, including a thrilling 400-metre stretch on rough bedrock. Wildlife enthusiasts can anticipate encounters with mountain goats, adding a touch of excitement to the journey.

Scenic Trails and Thrilling Encounters: Maroma Peak Expedition Details

Scheduled for a full day, participants will convene at the helipad in the marketplace at 8:00 am, for a nine-hour adventure. The association recommends bringing water, a packed lunch, and trekking poles for the hike.

Los Nórdicos’ Mission: Conquering Peaks and Building Connections

In the event of adverse weather conditions or low clouds, the hike will be cancelled for safety reasons. Los Nórdicos emphasises camaraderie and cultural exchange, ensuring participants not only conquer heights but also forge lasting connections. For more information contact vandringar@losnordicos.com.

