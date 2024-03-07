David Worboys – Question time

By David Worboys • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 17:14

Prime Minister's Questions are a waste of time, space and money, as there are never any answers.

Speaker – And now we come to the Leader of the Opposition, Sir Keir Starmer.

Starmer – Thank you. Mr Speaker. The NHS Monitor and the World Health Organisation have published reports showing yet further increases in hospital waiting lists. Can the Prime Minister tell us how his government is proposing to address this appalling situation?

Sunak – It’s all right for him to talk about the Health Service! If he were Prime Minister the country would be bankrupt. Labour doesn’t have a plan. Under the Conservatives inflation has come down to less than a half. I am very proud of this.

Starmer – Can I ask the question again? How is he going to reduce waiting times for appointments, ambulances, hospital beds and treatment?

Sunak – Under Labour we would have rampant inflation because he hasn’t a clue. Under his leadership we would be facing a massive financial crisis, there would be staff shortages in the police, in prisons, in the schools and hospitals. Under the Conservatives we have the best health system in the world. We lead the world in battling climate change and our figures show that we are number one in the world in education and transport. Labour doesn’t have a plan.

Starmer – Once again, he refuses to answer the question. Let me repeat it once more. What does the government plan to do to ensure that patients can have access to treatment without having to wait for unacceptable periods?

Sunak – We are delivering on this. Labour doesn’t have a plan. In case he’s forgotten, it was Tony Blair who took us into Iraq.

Starmer – Okay, it’s not only the health service. According to the National Housing Federation, there are 1.4 million people on social housing waiting lists. There is a sharp increase in homelessness. How does the Prime Minister feel about that?

Sunak – I don’t agree with those figures. I am very proud of our record. We have the lowest rate of crime in Europe. We have invested €170 million in recruiting more doctors and nurses. He hasn’t a clue. We have had Covid, Ukraine, strikes and global inflation to contend with.

Starmer – Mr Speaker, he cannot give an honest answer to any question. Let’s try an easy one. How long have the Conservatives been in power?

Sunak – He voted against a ceasefire in Gaza.

Starmer – Ok. The Office of National Statistics has just published reports showing a further increase in inflation and more and more cases of child poverty. We have rising crime, a crisis in the police. Our schools, hospitals and prisons are literally crumbling. Why should anybody believe that his government can or will fix any of these problems?

Sunak – We have the world’s fastest growing economy and the highest standard of living in Europe. I am very proud to have delivered on this. Labour doesn’t have a plan and he hasn’t a clue.