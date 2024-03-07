By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 16:27

Eurostar's triumph: Soaring passenger numbers, on track for 30M by 2030. Image: Eurostar / Facebook.

In 2023, Eurostar celebrated a significant achievement, reporting a remarkable increase in passenger numbers to 18.6 million.

This figure marks a noteworthy 22 per cent rise from the previous year and reaching pre-Covid levels.

This growth was driven by strong demand on key routes connecting Amsterdam, Brussels, and Paris, setting the stage for Eurostar’s ambitious goal of accommodating 30 million passengers by 2030.

Key routes within the Eurostar network from the UK experienced significant growth in 2023.

The London to Amsterdam route saw a remarkable 38 per cent increase, followed by London to Brussels at 33 per cent and London to Paris at 25 per cent.

Gwendoline Cazenave, CEO of Eurostar noted Eurostar’s strong performance across various routes, with nearly 8 million passengers travelling between London and France, 1.1 million between the Netherlands and the UK, and 2.2 million to Belgium.

In 2023, Eurostar introduced several enhancements to enhance the passenger experience, including a new website, application, and rewards program.

Additionally, new services such as Eurostar Snow between London and the French Alps, Smartcheck for fast-track facial biometric check-in, and partnerships with Olympic/Paralympic teams for Paris 2024 were launched.

Looking ahead to 2024, Eurostar remains focused on growth, particularly addressing infrastructure constraints in Amsterdam.

The cross-Channel terminal at Amsterdam Centraal Station will undergo renovation works for six months, during which Eurostar will operate three direct daily services from London to Rotterdam and Amsterdam.

Additionally, Eurostar will offer a connecting service at Brussels-Midi from Amsterdam.