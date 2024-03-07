Norway’s blue spiral sparks alien theories

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 20:00
SpaceX's Marvel: Blue Spiral Magic
Image: X/@ExploreCosmos_/Bettina Begtoft
IN a dazzling display that had stargazers in Norway and even Iceland enthralled, a blue spiral lit up the night sky recently. Initial speculations of an extraterrestrial anomaly were quickly dispelled. Detailed analysis revealed that the captivating spectacle was not a newfound galaxy but, in fact, a human-made creation.
Contrary to alien theories, the celestial show was the aftermath of a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket launch. The discarded second stage of the rocket, engaged in its de-orbit burn, generated the stunning visual phenomenon that captured the attention of Astro photographers and aurora hunters across the high latitudes.
Termed the ‘SpaceX Spiral,’ this captivating blue display is not a celestial wonder but a consequence of the Falcon 9 rocket launch. The launch occurred about an hour before the spiral’s appearance, deploying 53 small satellites into orbit as part of mission Transporter-10 from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base.
As the discarded second stage crossed the Barents Sea, its de-orbit burn initiated an unforeseen spectacle. The exhaust gases, undergoing rotational motion, morphed into a remarkable spiral formation, visible from Norway to Iceland.
While these stunning spirals are becoming somewhat routine occurrences, their beauty and mystery continue to captivate skywatchers, reminding us of the intricate interplay between human ingenuity and the vast cosmos above.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
