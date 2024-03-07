Norway’s blue spiral sparks alien theories

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 20:00

SpaceX's Marvel: Blue Spiral Magic Image: X/@ExploreCosmos_/Bettina Begtoft

IN a dazzling display that had stargazers in Norway and even Iceland enthralled, a blue spiral lit up the night sky recently. Initial speculations of an extraterrestrial anomaly were quickly dispelled. Detailed analysis revealed that the captivating spectacle was not a newfound galaxy but, in fact, a human-made creation.

The Science Behind the Blue Spiral Phenomenon

Contrary to alien theories, the celestial show was the aftermath of a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket launch. The discarded second stage of the rocket, engaged in its de-orbit burn, generated the stunning visual phenomenon that captured the attention of Astro photographers and aurora hunters across the high latitudes.

Astronomy Marvels: Understanding the Celestial Spiral

Termed the ‘SpaceX Spiral,’ this captivating blue display is not a celestial wonder but a consequence of the Falcon 9 rocket launch. The launch occurred about an hour before the spiral’s appearance, deploying 53 small satellites into orbit as part of mission Transporter-10 from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Barents Sea Journey: Tracing the Path of Falcon 9’s Second Stage

As the discarded second stage crossed the Barents Sea, its de-orbit burn initiated an unforeseen spectacle. The exhaust gases, undergoing rotational motion, morphed into a remarkable spiral formation, visible from Norway to Iceland.

Routine Occurrences: The Growing Presence of Spirals in the Sky

While these stunning spirals are becoming somewhat routine occurrences, their beauty and mystery continue to captivate skywatchers, reminding us of the intricate interplay between human ingenuity and the vast cosmos above.

