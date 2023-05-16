BREAKING: SpaceX sets date for second launch attempt

By David Laycork • 16 May 2023 • 22:36
BREAKING: Space X sets date for second launch attempt
Elon Musk’s SpaceX has announced that they will relaunch their superpowered rocket again on June 15, after the first attempt became a giant fireball.
SpaceX hope that they will be launching their rocket as soon as June, although evidence from the application for their permit suggests that the window will remain open until December.
Although deemed a success by Musk, the original launch of the 120-metre behemoth ended in flames. Musk had only hoped that it would leave the launchpad. This time he has much greater ambitions of entering orbit.
Here is a video SpaceX posted on Twitter of the successful launch of the smaller Falcon 9 rocket. They will hope the almost twice-as-big Starship will see similar success.
Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/zRIs6LGeMM
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 14, 2023
The first launch of the Starship craft made quite a mess of the launchpad and there is a considerable amount of repair work to do to the SpaceX site in Texas before a second launch is possible, with sources reporting a ‘crater’.
This may make June 15, a stretch but with the ever-ambitious Elon Musk at the helm, we look forward to seeing another launch in the very near future.
