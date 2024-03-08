Female leadership hits new heights in Spain

By John Ensor • Published: 08 Mar 2024 • 10:59

Image depicting businesswomen. Credit: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock.com

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, how is Spain doing regarding female empowerment?

Rather well as it turns out. As of 2024, an impressive 40 per cent of senior management roles are now occupied by women, marking a historic milestone for Spain and setting a new benchmark on both a European and global scale.

A leap in leadership

This figure not only surpasses the European average by five percentage points but also eclipses the global average by seven, illustrating Spain’s commitment to gender equality in the workplace.

Since 2004, the representation of women in senior roles has seen a dramatic 26 percentage point increase, from a mere 14 per cent.

Spain now proudly stands as the European nation with the most women in leadership roles and ranks sixth globally among 31 countries.

‘In the face of global adversities in the current context, the Spanish business environment has continued to strengthen the position of women in senior positions.

‘With its historical record in 2024, Spain registers the highest growth among the countries analysed,’ noted Ramon Galceran, president of Grant Thornton in Spain.

Regional success and remaining challenges

The Valencian Community leads within Spain, boasting 44 per cent of its senior positions filled by women, followed closely by the Canary Islands, 42 per cent; Galicia, 41 per cent and the Community of Madrid, 40 per cent.

Despite these gains, the report also highlights a plateau in the growth of women occupying the most strategic roles, such as CEO or general director, which currently stands at 27 per cent.

Global perspective and future directions

Globally, women hold 33.5 per cent of management positions as of 2023, with significant variations across regions.

Latin America leads, while the Asia-Pacific region lags behind the global average. Notably, countries like the Philippines, Japan, and India have shown remarkable progress over the past two decades.

Isabel Perea, audit partner and head of the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Commission at Grant Thornton Spain, remarked, ‘Spanish women continue to work every day to take steps in the challenges involved in developing a successful management career.’

She added, ‘It is encouraging to see that there has not been too much decline in the number of women who lead as CEOs, but there is still some way to go.’

This upward trajectory in Spain’s female leadership not only signifies a shift towards greater gender equality but also serves as a beacon of inspiration for nations worldwide to follow suit.