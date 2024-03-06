Pioneering equality as International Women’s Day nears

By John Ensor • Published: 06 Mar 2024 • 10:09

Conference: 'Women in the Police, Women in Society' Credit: policia/X

A conference held by Spain’s National Police raises the question: Is progress truly being made in the fight for gender equality?

On Tuesday, March 5, Rafael Perez Ruiz, the Secretary of State for Security, opened the VII National Police Equality Conference in Santander’s Botin Centre. The event, titled ‘Woman in the Police, Women in Society,’ will run for two days.

A historical perspective on women in policing

During his keynote speech, Perez highlighted the ground-breaking inclusion of women in the National Police back in 1979 as a pivotal moment in its 200-year history.

He reminisced, ‘The National Police was the first state security body to open its doors to women and today it is a benchmark in rights and equality both nationally and internationally.’

This historic decision not only marked a significant shift towards gender equality within the force but also set a precedent for other institutions.

In memory of Maria Jose Garcia Sanchez, a trailblazer among the first female recruits and a victim of ETA in 1981, the National Police commemorates June 16 as the Day of the Victims of Terrorism within its ranks.

Striving for equality in the present

Perez proudly noted the current representation of women within the force: ‘During these 45 years, the women and men of the National Police have written, together, the most brilliant chapter of its bicentennial history.’

Currently, there are 12,500 women in the National Police, which represents 18 per cent of the workforce. Perez highlighted that there are now 21 main commissioners, one of them with the rank of deputy director general, two with the rank of division chiefs, one as general commissioner and two senior chiefs.

However, he acknowledged the journey towards full equality is ongoing, quoting Clara Campoamor, ‘freedom is learned by exercising it.’

He underscored the importance of continued efforts to bridge the gap between formal equality and actual lived experiences of women in the force.

Looking ahead

The conference features two roundtable discussions focusing on advancing real and effective equality and addressing expressions of inequality.

Participants from diverse backgrounds, including law enforcement, legal advocacy, and academia, will share insights and strategies for overcoming obstacles to gender equality.

This collaborative approach underscores the commitment to making the National Police a more inclusive and equitable institution for all.