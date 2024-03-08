Finnish witches celebrate Easter

By John Smith •
Published: 08 Mar 2024 • 15:58
A pair of Easter witches
Credit: Ulf Bodin flickr
Easter traditions in Finland mix religious references with customs related to the long-awaited arrival of spring.
In the most popular family tradition, young children (especially girls) dress up as Easter witches, donning colourful old clothes and painting freckles on their faces and carrying willow twigs decorated with feathers they go from house to house.
When the front door is opened they say Virvon, varvon, tuoreeks terveeks, tulevaks vuodeks; vitsa sulle, palkka mulle! (I wave a twig for a fresh and healthy year ahead; a twig for you, a treat for me!).
In return they expect and normally receive small chocolate Easter eggs, a little bit of money or some other appropriate gift, a bit like the tradition of trick or treat at Halloween.
It appears that this tradition mixes two older beliefs, one a Russian Orthodox ritual where birch twigs originally represented the palms laid down when Jesus entered Jerusalem on Palm Sunday and the other based on a Swedish and Western Finnish tradition in which children made fun of earlier fears that evil witches could be about on Easter Saturday.
Some Finnish children also place birch twigs in vases of water, and wait for buds to appear symbolising the return of spring.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
