Fulanita Fest in Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Mar 2024 • 13:41

Fulanita Fest 2023 Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Young female artists interested in performing at ‘Fulanita Fest 2024’ can now send their material to the following email: muestra@fulanitafest.com until April 14.

The musical competition will be held on the Thursday May 23 in the marina of Fuengirola. Councillor for Culture, Rodrigo Romero said, “one of the main and most exciting activities for us within the Fulanita Experience project is this female talent contest, which on this occasion we are extending to the participation of candidates from all over Andalucia”.

“I am very excited to be able to present this new edition which, after the success of the first Female Artist Showcase, we will repeat this year. To date, some 30 artists have already registered and we hope that there will be many more. I would like to encourage last year’s candidates to apply again for this edition, as there was a high level and the choice was difficult”, said Javier Ojeda, one of the organisers, adding that, “our aim is to help Andalucian female artists to make a place for themselves in the complicated world of music and give projection to their musical career”.

The 3 finalists chosen by both the popular vote and the vote of the professional jury will perform on May 23 on the stage in the marina of Fuengirola. The winner will open the 2025 edition of the festival, which takes place at Marenostrum Fuengirola, and will perform on LGTBIQA+ Pride day in Madrid.