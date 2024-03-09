By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Mar 2024 • 12:38

Painting Pinoso's stories: Join the artistic tapestry of Pinoso's festivities. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso.

Join in the excitement of Pinoso’s celebrations as the Council seeks artistic contributions for the Official Programme of the Pinoso 2024 Patron Saint Festivities.

They’re not just looking for art and culture; they’re also interested in articles about local history and cultural traditions.

All submissions must be between 1,000 and 2,000 words, using Times New Roman font, size 12, with 1.5 line spacing.

Submissions should focus on Pinoso and its surroundings, covering topics such as festivals, culture, landscape, heritage, and history.

For every 250 words, one image is permitted, with a minimum resolution of 300 dpi in TIFF or JPG format. If the image is not original, the authorship must be acknowledged.

In articles centred on photography, the number of photos can exceed the text by up to 20 per cent.

A Commission appointed by the Festivities Department will select the submissions.

Submissions must be sent to festes@pinoso.org by June 7, 2024.

All works and images must be free of third-party rights.

Submission implies acceptance of these guidelines.

Interested contributors should provide their contact details and a provisional title by March 27 to festes@pinoso.org for further information and inquiries.