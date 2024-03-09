By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Mar 2024 • 14:00

Santa Pola's motoring revolution: Intelligent traffic cameras snare culprits. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

The pilot test initiated by the Santa Pola City Council in Gran Alacant, aimed at later expanding across the municipality, has already shown promising results.

Three individuals have been arrested, and two stolen vehicles have been recovered, with an additional 35 vehicles being intervened.

During the unveiling of the new Santa Pola Local Police checkpoint in Gran Alacant on February 18, the implementation of intelligent traffic control cameras at the entrances to the residential area was announced.

This initiative, spearheaded by Councillor for Security, Ana Blasco, is part of the city’s effort to modernise its policing methods.

The initial trial in Gran Alacant is intended to enhance road safety, ultimately leading to increased safety for residents and visitors throughout Santa Pola.

The data collected during the first three weeks of camera operation is significant.

With a total of 477,500 license plates scanned, over 4,000 administrative infractions have been identified.

These infractions primarily include issues such as missing ITV certification, driving without mandatory insurance, and utilising deregistered vehicles.