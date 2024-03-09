Spain’s first ever women-only ITV Station 

By John Ensor • Published: 09 Mar 2024 • 9:59

ITV Station, Montijo, Badajoz. Credit: AECA-ITV/YouTube

A unique ITV station in Spain has made headlines for being staffed entirely by women, a significant milestone in the traditionally male-dominated industry.

The vehicle technical inspection (ITV) sector in Spain has witnessed considerable progress towards gender equality. Currently, women constitute about 21 per cent of the workforce in ITV stations, a figure significantly higher than in past years, as reported by AECA-ITV.

This includes 6 per cent of women working as inspectors and 16 per cent in engineering roles. Furthermore, women make up 31 per cent of the management staff and a remarkable 71 per cent of the administrative staff. Despite these advances, the journey towards full equality is ongoing.

A sector under transformation

The Montijo station in Badajoz stands out as a beacon of change in this evolving landscape, where the staff of eight are 100 per cent women. Directed by Sonia Santo, the station is pioneering a female-driven approach, that ’10 years ago was unthinkable.’

‘We wanted to bet on a station run only by women, to give them the possibility to demonstrate that women can do this work under the same conditions as a man,’ Santo explains.

This initiative not only showcases the capabilities of women in the sector but also aims to foster an environment of equal opportunities.

Colleagues Rosa Rodriguez, Africa Buabent, and Amanda Sosa echo the sentiment, highlighting the positive impact of this initiative.

They emphasise the shift in perceptions, with customers no longer surprised to see women in these roles: ‘It encourages women’s work in a sector that has been very masculinised,’ said Buabent.

‘Now clients come and they don’t care whether they are attended by a man or a woman,’ notes Cristina Lozano, technical manager of Extremadura, underscoring the progress towards normalising women in all aspects of the ITV sector.

The road ahead

The Montijo ITV station is a singular example of how gender equality is being pursued within the sector. While it represents a significant step forward, it is just the beginning of a broader movement towards achieving parity between genders.

This initiative is a clear indicator that the landscape is changing, with the hope that it will inspire similar transformations across the industry.