By Anna Ellis •
Published: 09 Mar 2024 • 16:34
Sweet celebration in Genoa: Artisanal ice cream parlours craft unique female flavours. Image: La Cremeria delle Erbe / Facebook.
For a unique sweet celebration of International Women’s Day, why not visit Genova?
Three ice cream parlours in the Ligurian capital have decided to honour the special occasion by crafting distinctive flavours of the beloved sweet treat, all inspired by the essence of women.
For a week, commencing on March 8, Capriccio, Cremeria delle Erbe, and Viganotti, artisanal ice cream makers, will delight their patrons with specially concocted flavours aimed at capturing the essence and marvel of womanhood.
Let’s delve into the creations of each of these establishments.
At Gelateria Viganotti, “Val d’Oro and Ibiscus, from the sunny lands of the south to the peaks of the Dolomites” has come to life. This flavour combines a medley of citrus fruits with an infusion of red tea and hibiscus.
Gelateria Capriccio offers a tantalizing creation simply named “Women”, which is a blueberry and sparkling wine sorbet with a passion fruit ripple and grated lemon peel.
Meanwhile, Cremeria delle Erbe presents “Primavera in rosa”, a semifreddo adorned with berry puree and embellished with sponge cake. Its signature pink hue is achieved through the addition of beetroot powder.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
