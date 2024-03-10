By Anna Ellis •
Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 9:00
Marching into adventure: Orihuela's tourist routes. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.
The Department of Tourism in Orihuela has unveiled its lineup of tourist routes for the month of March, running until March 29.
One highlight is the Theatrical Passion and Death of the Poet Route, scheduled for March 28, commemorating the anniversary of Miguel Hernández’s passing.
Additionally, another route dedicated to the poet from Orihuela is available on March 16: the Life and Work of the Poet Tour.
The themes of the tourist routes are diverse, covering areas such as the Civil War Refuge, a stroll through the Palmeral of Orihuela, and the scenic Blue Path along the Calas de Orihuela coastline.
As Holy Week approaches, special routes are planned for March 27, 28, and 29, offering insights into the traditions and significance of the occasion.
Furthermore, on March 15 and 23, there will be routes focusing on the History and Curiosities of Holy Week.
For more information and to make reservations, visit the website: www.orihuelaturistica.es.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
