New stores in Alhaurín

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 13:06

Carrefour and Lidl come to town Photo: Alhaurín de la Torre Town Hall

Carrefour and Lidl will soon be opening supermarkets in Alhaurín de la Torre. This is in addition to the large Mercadona, whose planning permission was recently approved by the Town Hall.

Mayor, Joaquín Villanova said that these projects go beyond the supermarkets themselves, as what will be developed will be commercial areas with the possibility of other businesses in different sectors, small shops, bars and restaurants opening up adjacent to the large stores.

Lidl has plans for a large store which will be located in a commercial area to the west of town, near the ‘ pyramid’ roundabout. Carrefour, will be built on Avenida de Santa Clara, at the eastern end of the urban area.

Both projects are currently going through the planning process prior to starting work. “Alhaurín de la Torre has undergone an important change since Covid. What I want is for Alhaurín not to be a suburb of Málaga, but for it to have its own personality, its own history and its own quality of life”, said the Mayor.