Unlocking educational opportunities: The ideal middle ground for families moving to Spain

MOVING to a new country often brings a mix of excitement and apprehension, particularly for parents who are concerned about their children adapting to a new environment, school system, and a new language. They fear that public schools may not have the resources to help their children adapt and not everyone can afford to place their children in a private school. In Spain, there is another option that provides the perfect solution.

Discovering ‘Colegios Concertados’: A Perfect Solution

‘Colegios Concertados’ also known as subsidised private schools or semi-private schools are a popular choice for parents seeking a balance between public education and private education. These schools operate under a unique model that combines elements of both systems, providing an alternative that is financially available to a wider range of households.

Application Process and Points System

To apply you will need to submit an application directly to the school of your choice but keep in mind just like public schools they use a points system. Points are assigned to parents who live or work in the same town as the school and if you have a family member already in that school. If you don’t work or live in the same town as the preferred school you can still apply but other children may be prioritised.

The Unique Balance: Academics and Values-Based Education

One of the key benefits of ‘Colegios Concertados’ is the balance they strike between academic excellence and a values-based education. These schools often follow the national curriculum but have the flexibility to incorporate additional programmes and teaching methods. They usually have smaller class sizes, cutting-edge technology, fantastic extracurricular activities, and much more. These schools typically have a creche, infant school, primary school, and secondary school (high school) meaning, if you wish, your child can stay in the same school from their first day in school to their last day in school. For parents who work these schools usually have a before and after-school club and a lunchroom facility.

Affordability Meets Academic Excellence

‘Colegios Concertados’ offers a middle ground in the Spanish educational system, providing an appealing option that combines affordability and academic excellence.

