By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 12:37

Capturing Holy Week: Dolores launches Easter Photography Contest. Image: hispan / Shutterstock.com.

Dolores is pleased to announce its inaugural National Easter Photography Contest.

The competition hopes to shine a spotlight on the rich cultural tapestry of Holy Week in the municipality and the wider Vega Baja region.

The Councillor for Culture, Rita Flores, shares the contest’s mission: “To celebrate photography as a vibrant form of cultural expression while showcasing Holy Week’s significance as a cherished tourist attraction and cultural spectacle.”

This contest welcomes entries from all over 18s, regardless of nationality or photographic background. The only requirement is Spanish residency.

From seasoned professionals to enthusiastic amateurs, all are invited to submit their artistic interpretations of Holy Week’s essence by April 8.

Each submission will be evaluated based on criteria such as quality, creativity, originality, and its intimate connection to Dolores.

To ensure authenticity and integrity, photomontages and AI-generated works won’t be considered.

The first prize winner will receive €350, while the second spot will win €150.

The rules are available on the website: www.dolores.es.

Entries can be submitted either in person at the Town Hall, Pl. Gral. Llopis, 1, 03150 Dolores, or electronically.