Blooming beauty: Elche's historic l'Hort del Xocolater Gardens open. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.
The mayor of Elche, Pablo Ruz, has announced that the gardens of l’Hort del Xocolater will now be open to residents for cultural or public social events organised by the Council.
Currently owned by the Mediterranean Foundation, l’Hort del Xocolater is a historic orchard in the city, covering over 9,000 square metres and situated next to the municipal park and the Altamira Palace.
The mayor aims to integrate the garden into the municipal park for all Elche residents and visitors to enjoy.
The Parks and Gardens brigade will begin adapting the space by maintaining the gardens, paying special attention to palm trees, pruning, and replacing plants, and improving irrigation systems, paths, and lighting.
Additionally, two new entrances will be added to connect the garden with the Municipal Park near the Mare de Dèu hermitage.
The City Council plans to inaugurate the space on May 18, coinciding with the commemoration of the Misteri d’Elx as a World Heritage Site.
