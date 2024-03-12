Easter animal blessing

By Anna Akopyan •
Support animals in need by coming to SCAN´s (Society for the Care of Animals in Need) annual Easter event on March 31.
Held from 1pm, at SCAN´s Shelter in El Verger, the annual Easter celebration invites guests and their pets to join in the spring festivity with delicious BBQ and drinks.
The popular local band, Angel Station, will play superb live music, and SCAN´s friend charity, SOS Charity Riders Motorcycle Club, will visit from Calpe with a spectacular Ride-In performance.
The event will help raise funds for the local animals in need of aid and for the special occasion, the local vicars will perform a blessing of the shelter´s animals.
SCAN has been dedicated to rehabilitating, rehoming and supporting the local cats and dogs in need since 2012.
Entry is free.
Booking is essential for catering purposes.
Please call +34711038640 or email scanmarketingteam@gmail.com
SCAN Shelter at Vergel, Carrer Alcoi
