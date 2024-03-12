San Pedro del Pinatar achieves unprecedented hotel occupancy rates

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 12 Mar 2024 • 12:55
Breaking records and boosting the local economy
Image: Thalasia Hotel & Spa Marino
SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR concluded February with unprecedented hotel occupancy rates, breaking records for this month. The town experienced a 60 per cent occupancy rate in hotel rooms, with a notable increase to 65 per cent for higher-category hotels, highlighting a positive trend in the tourism sector.
This remarkable increase, compared to the 50 per cent occupancy in February 2023, reflects the success of efforts by various local departments and private entities in promoting off-season tourism. Javier Castejón, the Tourism Councillor, attributed the increase to the collective commitment to attracting visitors throughout the year.
In February, local businesses benefitted from around 20 per cent of tourist vouchers issued by the Region of Murcia. Additionally, the Tourist Initiatives Centre witnessed a significant uptick in visits, welcoming 378 visitors, marking a 25 per cent increase from the previous year.
Castejón praised these figures, emphasising the positive impact on the local business community and the overall well-being of the town. The success in promoting off-season tourism is evidently yielding favourable results, benefiting both residents and entrepreneurs in San Pedro del Pinatar.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.