San Pedro del Pinatar achieves unprecedented hotel occupancy rates

12 Mar 2024

Breaking records and boosting the local economy Image: Thalasia Hotel & Spa Marino

SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR concluded February with unprecedented hotel occupancy rates, breaking records for this month. The town experienced a 60 per cent occupancy rate in hotel rooms, with a notable increase to 65 per cent for higher-category hotels, highlighting a positive trend in the tourism sector.

Efforts Pay Off: San Pedro del Pinatar’s February Hotel Occupancy Soars

This remarkable increase, compared to the 50 per cent occupancy in February 2023, reflects the success of efforts by various local departments and private entities in promoting off-season tourism. Javier Castejón, the Tourism Councillor, attributed the increase to the collective commitment to attracting visitors throughout the year.

Local Businesses Rejoice: San Pedro del Pinatar Benefits from 20 Per Cent Tourist Vouchers

In February, local businesses benefitted from around 20 per cent of tourist vouchers issued by the Region of Murcia. Additionally, the Tourist Initiatives Centre witnessed a significant uptick in visits, welcoming 378 visitors, marking a 25 per cent increase from the previous year.

Collective Commitment Boosts Year-Round Visitor Appeal

Castejón praised these figures, emphasising the positive impact on the local business community and the overall well-being of the town. The success in promoting off-season tourism is evidently yielding favourable results, benefiting both residents and entrepreneurs in San Pedro del Pinatar.

