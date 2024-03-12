UK arrest warrant: Tate brothers held in Romania

By John Ensor • Updated: 12 Mar 2024 • 13:49

Arrested: Andrew Tate. Credit: Cobratate/X

The controversial media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have both been arrested in Romania, following warrants issued by the UK.

On Monday, March 12, warrants for the arrest of Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were issued, as acknowledged by Romanian authorities. As confirmed by Tate’s spokesperson, the two brothers are reportedly now in police custody

Andrew Tate’s controversial past

The allegations, which span from 2012 to 2015, were brought to light by his team. They include accusations of sexual aggression and exploitation within the UK.

Despite the grave nature of these accusations, the Tate brothers have ‘categorically rejected all charges,’ according to their statement.

Romanian law enforcement confirmed the UK’s initiation of the arrest warrants for sexual offences. Following their presentation to a Bucharest Court of Appeal prosecutor, they have been ordered to be detained for 24 hours.

Fears over Tate’s movements

‘They categorically reject all charges and express profound disappointment that such serious allegations are being resurrected without substantial new evidence,’ the brothers’ statement declared.

The decision regarding the warrant’s execution is expected on Tuesday, March 12, leaving the brothers ‘dismayed and deeply troubled.’

McCue Jury and Partners, representing four British women accusing Mr Tate of sexual offences, expressed their concern over the possibility of Tate fleeing Romania. The law firm acknowledged the prompt action by British authorities in response to their concerns.

Tate investigated in UK and Romania

Andrew and Tristan Tate, hold dual nationality in the UK and the US, face investigations in Romania over separate accusations, including rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal organisation.

These charges, which they vehemently deny, stem from their alleged involvement in an adult content business accused of operating as a criminal group.

With two Romanian female associates also indicted and seven victims identified, the Tate brothers continue to proclaim their innocence, asserting a lack of evidence and alleging a conspiracy aimed at silencing Andrew Tate, known for his misogynistic viewpoints and social media bans.