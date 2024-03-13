Canillas de Albaida takes on climate challenges

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 13:22

Crafting a Greener Tomorrow Together Image: Shutterstock/ Rawpixel.com

IN a bid to protect its natural spaces and improve the local environment, Canillas de Albaida’s Town Council is starting work on a Municipal Plan against Climate Change (PMCC). This plan is crucial for dealing with the changing climate in the area. It’s also a requirement under the approved Law 8/2018, aimed at addressing climate change and transitioning to a new energy model in Andalucia.

Engaging the Community in Climate Action

To make sure the plan covers all bases, the town wants everyone involved. They’re asking residents and local groups who know about or are affected by climate change to join in. Over the next few weeks, the Canillas de Albaida Town Council will set up ways for people to get informed and share their thoughts on the plan.

The whole cost of developing the Municipal Plan against Climate Change is covered by the Andalucian Government’s Department of Sustainability, Environment, and Blue Economy.

