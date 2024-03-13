Canillas de Albaida takes on climate challenges

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 13:22
Crafting a Greener Tomorrow Together
Image: Shutterstock/ Rawpixel.com
IN a bid to protect its natural spaces and improve the local environment, Canillas de Albaida’s Town Council is starting work on a Municipal Plan against Climate Change (PMCC). This plan is crucial for dealing with the changing climate in the area. It’s also a requirement under the approved Law 8/2018, aimed at addressing climate change and transitioning to a new energy model in Andalucia.
To make sure the plan covers all bases, the town wants everyone involved. They’re asking residents and local groups who know about or are affected by climate change to join in. Over the next few weeks, the Canillas de Albaida Town Council will set up ways for people to get informed and share their thoughts on the plan.
The whole cost of developing the Municipal Plan against Climate Change is covered by the Andalucian Government’s Department of Sustainability, Environment, and Blue Economy.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.