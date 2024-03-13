Elite thieves targeted footballers’ homes in Spain

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 12:36

Police arrest specialist burglary gang. Credit: interior.gob.es

In an unusual operation, the National Police have arrested six individuals linked to a string of burglaries which targeted the homes of football players.

The police operation focused on luxury homes in Alcobendas, Pozuelo de Alarcon, Torrelodones, and Madrid.

The crimes have been under investigation since July 2022, which has underlined the sophisticated methods employed by the criminals.

Sophisticated surveillance tactics

The gang relied heavily on social media and meticulously studied posts by the athletes and others within their circle of friends, in order to pinpoint potential targets.

They scrutinised images and videos for details on the layout of the homes, valuable possessions, and the occupants’ schedules. This digital stalking was reinforced by physical reconnaissance to assess security systems and entry points, demonstrating a high level of planning and professionalism.

A string of high-profile robberies

The breakthrough came following a heist in May 2023 in Alcobendas, where the thieves made off with goods worth around €500,000, including luxury watches and jewellery.

The police linked this incident to a previous failed attempt at the same location, eventually tracing a vehicle involved back to its owner and associates. This connection opened the door to unravelling the network behind these crimes.

Operation and arrests

As the investigation deepened, the criminals increased their security measures further complicating police efforts.

However, a coordinated raid on February 13 across Escalona, Sotillo de la Adrada, Lozoya, and Madrid led to the arrest of the six-member gang. The haul included ten watches, various jewellery items, over €3,300 in cash, and two air pistols.

‘After being placed at the disposal of the judicial authority, three of those arrested were taken to prison,’ stated the authorities, underscoring the seriousness of the charges, which range from burglary and armed robbery to money laundering and criminal association.

The meticulous approach of using social media for targeting underscores the emerging threats in our digital age, where online oversharing can lead to real-world vulnerabilities.