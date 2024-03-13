Justice at last for UK sub-postmasters

By Linda Hall • Updated: 13 Mar 2024 • 16:12

DOWNING STREET: Erroneous Horizon convictions quashed Photo credit: Flickr/number10.gov.uk

Legislation introduced on March 13 will quash the wrongful convictions of hundreds of UK sub-postmasters.

This would clear the names of those whose lives were ruined through the Horizon computer programme scandal, the Prime Minister announced on March 13.

Affected sub-postmasters will receive an interim payment with the option of an immediate, fixed and final offer of £600,000 (€702,024) enabling them to finally start rebuilding their lives.

Those who had already settled will have their compensation adjusted, bringing them in line with the successful approach taken for members of the Group Litigation Order group of postmasters.

For those not choosing this option, claims will be assessed through the usual process, with no limit to compensation.

There will also be £75,000 (€87,764) redress payments for postmasters who were not convicted but suffered because of the scandal.

“I want to pay tribute to all the postmasters who have shown such courage and perseverance in their fierce campaign for justice, and to those who tragically won’t see the justice they deserve,” Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak MP, said.

“While I know that nothing can make up for what they’ve been through, today’s legislation marks an important step forward in finally clearing their names.”