By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 14:47

Road to progress: Elche-Santa Pola Parkway enters new phase. Image: Leonid Andronov / Shutterstock.com.

Construction work on the road connecting Elche and Santa Pola is set to restart this summer, kicking off the transformation of the road into a four-lane Parkway.

The first step is completing the acquisition of countryhouses and farmlands along the road.

The construction phase has a 15-month timeline.

This phase follows a similar pattern to the previous section, where construction was briefly halted last August but was completed in November, covering a 1.6-kilometre stretch up to the Valverde access.

Simultaneously, the Department plans to open bids for the next section, which involves adding lanes for just over a kilometre (from kilometre point 3+600 to 2+700) by the middle of the year.

Two more sections will be tackled after this, bringing the road to Elche.

The most challenging part is dealing with floods from the San Antón ravine. Infrastructure is currently working on the construction project for these sections.

Completing the final 2.7 kilometres will mark the end of a long-awaited project that has already seen a €16M investment from the Generalitat.

However, the entire project isn’t expected to wrap up until 2027, as each section takes about a year to complete.