Rula Lenska brings glamour to Trapiche Market

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 16:56

Celebrity sighting at local market. Image: Facebook/Trapiche Market

THE charming Rula Lenska, a renowned British actress and TV personality, added a touch of glamour to the Trapiche weekly market recently.

Rula Lenska’s Glamorous Presence

The lovely Rula, with her unmistakable grace, was spotted indulging in some wine shopping at the bustling marketplace. Notably, she chose to explore the delightful offerings at ‘Tastes of Spain & Olé,’. The actress known for her roles in Coronation Street, Minder, Special Branch, and much more was happy to stop, chat, and take pictures with fellow shoppers.

Discover the Trapiche Market Experience

The Trapiche market is held every Tuesday from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm, at Carretera de Benamargosa, Km 0.5 29719 Trapiche (Málaga), El Trapiche. There you can find, artisan products, handmade gifts, fruit and vegetables, local businesses, and second-hand stalls. For more information call 627 87 71 64 or email TrapicheMarketSpain@gmail.com.

For more Axarquia news and events click here