Sir Tom Jones to play Almeria

By John Smith • Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 16:05

Sir Tom on stage at Starlite Marbella in 2023 Credit: Tom Jones Facebook

Some singers and musicians seem to be able to carry on performing no matter how old they are and this year Sir Tom Jones will be 84 in June.

This hasn’t deterred him from literally touring the world and he is currently in Asia before heading to Australia, New Zealand, South America and then back to the UK and Europe.

Tom Jones plays Almeria August 4

On August 4, the ‘Welsh Tiger’ who now has even more fans due to his regular appearance on UK’s The Voice, will be performing at the Almeria City Fairground as part of a tour that takes in no less than nine Spanish venues.

Tickets for the August 4 event are priced at €66, €77 and €110 via the Official Tom Jones website and when purchasing, there will be a chance to voluntarily donate €1 to a Spanish charity.