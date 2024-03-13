Sir Tom Jones to play Almeria

By John Smith •
Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 16:05
Sir Tom on stage at Starlite Marbella in 2023
Credit: Tom Jones Facebook
Some singers and musicians seem to be able to carry on performing no matter how old they are and this year Sir Tom Jones will be 84 in June.
This hasn’t deterred him from literally touring the world and he is currently in Asia before heading to Australia, New Zealand, South America and then back to the UK and Europe.
On August 4, the ‘Welsh Tiger’ who now has even more fans due to his regular appearance on UK’s The Voice, will be performing at the Almeria City Fairground as part of a tour that takes in no less than nine Spanish venues.
Tickets for the August 4 event are priced at €66, €77 and €110 via the Official Tom Jones website and when purchasing, there will be a chance to voluntarily donate €1 to a Spanish charity.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
